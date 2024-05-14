Ex-Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling visited with Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills made unlikely bedfellows during the first round 2024 NFL draft when the defending Super Bowl champions struck a deal with their bitter AFC rivals to trade up for wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

On Monday, the teams’ paths were reported to have crossed yet again, when NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that former Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling was reported to have met with the Bills as a free agent.

Valdes-Scantling played a key role in Kansas City’s offense during the Chiefs’ last two Super Bowl campaigns but was released in March after an underwhelming 2023 season.

Former Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling — who recently visited with the Chargers — is in Buffalo tonight meeting with the Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2024

While there has been no indication that a signing is imminent for Valdes-Scantling, the experience he gained in Kansas City could serve Buffalo well if the Bills are looking to bring in a wide receiver with Super Bowl experience.

Buffalo traded star pass catcher Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans shortly before April’s draft and selected Florida State wideout Keon Coleman with their first pick.

