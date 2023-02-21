Ex-Chiefs star Jamaal Charles defends Eric Bieniemy after LeSean McCoy’s viral comments

In his time with the Chiefs in 2019, running back LeSean McCoy rushed for nearly 500 yards, won a Super Bowl ring and apparently developed some strong feelings about former KC offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Last year, McCoy had unflattering things to say about Bieniemy, and he doubled down on those thoughts Monday.

While on Fox Sports’ “Speak For Yourself” McCoy was asked Monday about Bieniemy’s move to the Washington Commanders as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator. McCoy thought Bieniemy would struggle in his new role.

“What’s his value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator?” McCoy said. “See the problem is, a lot of these people who go on social media (and say) ‘Oh, he should be the guy for the job.’ They haven’t played there, they’re not in the locker room. They’ve not been in the rooms where he’s coaching. He has nothing to do with the passing game at all. When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid.

“When you’re talking about offensive coordinators, I can tell you what makes (head coach) Brian Daboll with the Giants a very, very good coordinator. I can tell you about Andy Reid or Doug Pederson, but when I ask about Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good? When we watched the film of practices and we correct the wide receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks, he doesn’t talk in there, Andy Reid talks in there. He may say things to the running backs because he’s an ex-running backs coach. I get that. But he has no real responsibility.

”Now you go from the Chiefs where you can hide behind Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid. Now, you go to Washington where you’ve got to call plays, you’ve got to run the meetings, you’ve got to run the installs.

“And the last issue I have with him is what makes Andy Reid so great, it’s not just the play calls, which we see. That’s one of it, but the other thing is adapting to the players. My first practice, I couldn’t believe it. He was dog-cussing the players and not just the regular players, (Travis) Kelce, other players.”

Story continues

McCoy added that he hopes that Bieniemy will do well because he’s a Black coach and a former running back.

Here is McCoy sharing his thoughts on Bieniemy, and the video has nearly 2 million views.

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

Charles defends Bieniemy

Another former Chiefs running back who wore No. 25 sharply disagreed with McCoy’s comments. Jamaal Charles tweeted at McCoy on Tuesday morning and defended Bieniemy.

“I have to disagree with you Shady,” Charles wrote. “Bieniemy Coach me 4 years I learned so many thing for EB and I still keep in contact with him a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach.”

I have to disagree with you Shady. Bieniemy Coach me 4 years I learned so many thing for EB and I still keep in contact with him a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach. https://t.co/P5Tym1BBd4 — Jamaal Charles (@jamaalcharles) February 21, 2023

Charles is the Chiefs’ all-time leader in rushing. He ran for 7,260 yards from 2008-2016 and was a two-time All-Pro.

What other former Chiefs said

Former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu called out McCoy, using an expletive.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tweeted that McCoy didn’t like being told to tuck the ball when he ran with it.

Shady mad Eb told him tuck that ball — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2023

Ron Parker, a former safety who played with the Chiefs from 2013-’18, also thought McCoy was wrong.