Ex-Chiefs CB Steven Nelson gives honest view of AFC title game loss to Patriots

Steven Nelson's dream of playing in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, close to where he grew up in Georgia, was destroyed when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The veteran cornerback was part of the Chiefs defense that was shredded by the Patriots offense in a 37-31 overtime win for New England. Nelson recently appeared on FOX Sports 1 show "Fair Game" with host Kristine Leahy, and he made it quite clear which team he was rooting for in Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

"I was like, screw the Patriots, because we should've been in the Super Bowl. Kudos to them for making it, but I wanted the Rams to win," Nelson said.

How long did it take Nelson to move on from that crushing loss to the Patriots?

"I'm moving on, but it kind of hurt me for maybe a week," Nelson said. "It didn't help because that was my birthday week. So it was like, 'Man, come on.' I wanted to go to the Super Bowl, and I'm from Atlanta and the Super Bowl was in Atlanta. It's all good, though."

Nelson didn't have a particularly good game against the Patriots, and he was beaten by Phillip Dorsett for a touchdown right before halftime, which gave New England a 14-0 lead.

He left the Chiefs in NFL free agency and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- another one of the New England's rivals.

The Patriots will host the Steelers at Gillette Stadium during the 2019 regular season, so we'll have to see if Nelson has more thoughts on the defending champs at that time.

