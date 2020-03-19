Ex-Chief Kendall Fuller says he can't wait to get another ring after reuniting with Redskins
Super Bowl champion Kendall Fuller is officially back in the nation's capital and he has high hopes for his new squad.
Beyond Blessed and Thankful for my time and support in Kansas City! Created memories of a lifetime winning a championship with chiefs kingdom and i am forever grateful! Redskins Nation! Im so excited to be back with you guys! Everything came back full circle.. Literally lol! Excited to get to work and get another ring in DC #HTTR Right Back Like I Never Left 💯🔥😤
A post shared by Kendall Fuller (@kefu11er) on Mar 18, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT
The former Virginia Tech standout agreed to sign with the Redskins on a four-year, $40 million deal.
Fuller, Washington's third-round pick in 2016 and a Good Counsel graduate, was traded from the Redskins to Kansas City in March of 2018 in the deal that brought Alex Smith to the nation's capital.
The ex-Hokie is ecstatic to be back in D.C., and he has high expectations in his second go-round with the Redskins after helping the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers back in February during Super Bowl LIV.
WHO'S CUTTING ONIONS?!?!? pic.twitter.com/QWzhentwjv
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020
