Ex-Chelsea youth star could be perfect Maresca signing – and only wants €55k a week

Chelsea have signed 3 goalkeepers in the first team in the last 2 summers, but they’re clearly not totally happy with any of them. That was the case even before the appointment of Enzo Maresca, who is going to want to use his stopper in a very demanding way, playing out from the back and sweeping behind a high defensive line.

With the summer in full swing, we’re expecting more and more rumours about players we’re interested in, and today has thrown up an interesting one: Marcin Bulka.

He spent 3 years in the Chelsea academy without ever making an appearance for the first team, before joining PSG when his contract expired. From there he bounced around a little on loan before settling at Nice, where he established himself this season as first choice.

His impressive performances are meriting a new contract, and L’Equipe say he wans to upgrade from €12k a week to more like €50k. Chelsea can certainly make that happen, and if they can negotiate a deal with Nice, this one could really be on the cards.

An impressive first campaign as a starter

We haven’t seen enough of Bulka to know whether he will be considered comfortable enough on the ball to be exactly the type of player Maresca wants in his back line. But he was one of the highest rated goalkeepers in Europe this season, and under Francesco Farioli Nice played some of most high possession football in Europe, so that’s a promising sign.

He has just two years left on his current deal with Les Aiglons, so if we give our current crop another go this season, we’d expect our interest to be renewed in a year’s time. He seems happy to stay put, but a return to Chelsea as first choice would surely be hard to turn down.