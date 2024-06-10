Ex Chelsea & Tottenham Hotspur Coach Determined To Keep Inter Milan & Juventus Target At Napoli

Antonio Conte is determined to keeper Giovanni Di Lorenzo at Napoli next season despite interest from Inter Milan and Juventus.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that tomorrow there will be a meeting regarding Di Lorenzo’s future.

The last couple of weeks have seen Di Lorenzo’s future thrown very much in the air.

The reason for this is a decision that the Napoli captain himself made.

Di Lorenzo has decided that he wants to leave the Partenopei this summer. The reason for this is that he feels that the club do not have trust in him, and showed a willingness to sell him.

So far, Di Lorenzo has not backed down in his desire.

The Italian international has made it clear that he feels his time at Napoli is over.

This has put some of Serie A’s biggest clubs on high alert. Both Inter and Juventus see Di Lorenzo as a target if he is available this summer.

Antonio Conte Determined To Keep Giovanni Di Lorenzo At Napoli

But at the same time as all of this, Napoli have also appointed Antonio Conte as coach.

And the former Inter, Chelsea, and Juventus coach does not want to lose Di Lorenzo.

The captain is one of the players who Conte wants to build his team around next season.

For the new Napoli coach, Di Lorenzo is virtually unsellable. He feels that the the former Empoli defender is a good fit for his system, and would provide stability and leadership to the team.

Therefore, Conte wants to make Di Lorenzo change his mind.

So far, the Napoli captain continues to want to leave this summer.

But tomorrow there will be a meeting with his club. And it could be the decisive turning point, either for Di Lorenzo to change his mind, or make clear his desire to leave once and for all.