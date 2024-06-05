Ex-Chelsea star says his move to Arsenal was worth it

Kai Havertz believes leaving Chelsea was ultimately worth it, talking up his relationship with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta congratulates Kai Havertz at the end of the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on November 25, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal summer signing Kai Havertz ended the 2023/24 campaign in strong form.

The former Chelsea man managed 21 goal contributions across the course of the season, but 15 of those came in his last 14 Premier League games. It was very clear that things were improving as they went on.

In amongst that late run was a brace against Chelsea, a goal and assist away to Tottenham Hotspur, another assist at Old Trafford, and a last-minute winner against Everton on the final day.

The German was performing when Arsenal really needed him.

Kai Havertz holding Arsenal’s April Player of the Month award (Photo via Arsenal on Twitter)

It’s easy to forget that things looked a lot bleaker in the early months of the season, as Havertz himself admits.

“It wasn’t easy at Arsenal at the beginning either,” Havertz said. “The Chelsea fans were angry that I left, and the Arsenal fans weren’t that enthusiastic either because things weren’t going so well at the beginning.

“You get strength when the coach, your teammates, and the people close to you stand by and support you.

“I really wanted to join this club because they have a clear plan and a predetermined development with the aim of winning titles. The move was worth it. It was the best year of my career so far.”

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz (rear C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 28, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Key to his revival was Mikel Arteta, with Havertz insisting that the Arsenal manager has always been there to help him.

“He is an outstanding person with whom I can talk about anything,” Havertz explained. “His door is always open to each of us. He wants us to talk to him about our problems and worries. That is one thing.

“As far as he is concerned as a club coach, I have never had a better one when it comes to tactics, for example. He gives you tasks down to the last detail. He presents you with solutions for what is about to happen on the pitch.”

LYON, FRANCE: Florian Wirtz celebrates with Kai Havertz of Germany after scoring his team’s first goal during the international friendly match between France and Germany at Groupama Stadium on March 23, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Havertz’s revival couldn’t have come at a better time on a personal level, as he’s now preparing to play at Euro 2024 with tournament hosts Germany.

The 24-year-old was moved to left-back with the national team in his early Arsenal months, but there’s little doubt he’ll be back at centre-forward now.

Germany kick off the Euros with a game against Scotland on Friday, June 14th at 20:00 BST.