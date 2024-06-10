Ex-Chelsea Star Confesses: Talks of PSG Move Were Serious During Stamford Bridge Stint

Over the past few years, Paris Saint-Germain supporters have wanted the club to pursue transfer targets. One of them is former Chelsea standout N’Golo Kanté, as it seemed every summer window there were rumors linking him to the Parisians.

Kanté, who is now Al-Ittihad, spent eight years with Chelsea before moving to Saudi Arabia. However, during his time at Stamford Bridge, the veteran was always a rumored target for PSG since he’s from the Paris region.

However, a transfer never materialized. Kanté spoke with Téléfoot and was asked about returning to European football. The French media outlet also questioned why the 33-year-old never pushed for a move to his hometown club, about which he revealed discussions were had.

“These are questions worth pondering, you know? It’s true when we look at the Premier League and European football from afar, it always strikes a chord, it always means something,” Kanté told Téléfoot (h/t Foot Mercato).

“I’m Parisian. But honestly, I don’t think so. There were opportunities at one point; discussions were had, but it just didn’t materialize. Now, looking at their performance in the Champions League and the league, they’ve got a solid midfield and a good team overall. But it’s not something I’m actively considering.”

"Le PSG, il y a eu des possibilités mais ça ne s'est pas fait. Ce n'est pas forcément quelque chose que je me mets en tête" Questionné par Adil Rami sur une envie de retourner en Europe et pourquoi pas à Paris, son lieu de naissance, N'Golo Kanté répond (@YassinNfaoui) pic.twitter.com/VilbbhSY5i — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) June 9, 2024

PSG’s new transfer policy is to scoop up top French players, especially those from the Paris area. While it’s likely too late to secure the players of Kanté’s era, the capital club want to ensure they land the next generation of young French talent, which they began with the signing of Bradley Barcola and the extension of Warren Zaire-Emery.

It will be interesting to see if Parisian players will decide to leave places like Chelsea in a few years to play for their hometown clubs.