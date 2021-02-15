Ex-Chargers WR Vincent Jackson, 38, found dead

Former Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson died at age of 38.

Jackson was found dead on Monday at a Homewood Suites in Brandon, FL. He had been checked into the hotel on Jan. 11 and a housekeeper found him in one of the rooms after he was reported missing by his family on Feb. 12.

Police are currently investigating the cause of his death.

Jackson entered the league as the Bolts’ second-round selection in 2005. Injuries hampered him as a rookie, but he eventually turned into a dangerous receiving threat for quarterback Philip Rivers.

He posted 272 receptions for 4,754 yards and 37 touchdowns in the blue and gold.

Jackson then went on to sign a five-year, $55.55M contract with the Buccaneers in 2012 after his seven-year stint with the Chargers.

He had a career year with 72 catches for 1,384 yards and eight touchdowns with Tampa Bay. His outstanding 19.2 yards per catch led the NFL in his first season with them.

Jackson appeared in three Pro Bowls over the course of his 12-year NFL career. He left the game of football with 9,080 receiving yards, 540 receptions and 57 touchdowns.