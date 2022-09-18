Ex-Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suing team doctor over punctured lung

Veteran NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the Los Angeles Chargers team doctor who inadvertently punctured his lung before a 2020 game.

According to documents obtained by ESPN, Taylor is seeking at least $5 million in the suit against David S. Gazzaniga and the Newport Orthopedic Institute, alleging "severe physical pain resulting in hospitalization, physical therapy, emotional distress and other past pain and suffering."

Taylor was the Chargers' starting quarterback in 2020 when Gazzaniga attempted to give him a pain-killing injection for his fractured ribs before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The resulting injury to his lung prevented Taylor from playing again that season and opened the door for rookie Justin Herbert taking over the job.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor leaves the field after leading the Chargers to a season-opening win over the Bengals in 2020.

Gazzaniga is still with the Chargers and is part of the team that is currently treating Herbert for a fracture to his rib cartilage, which he suffered in Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.

Taylor played in six games for the Houston Texans last season before signing a two-year deal worth up to $17 million with the New York Giants in March to back up starter Daniel Jones.

The lawsuit contends Gazzaniga's actions caused Taylor to lose his job as a starting quarterback just before he was scheduled to become a free agent that offseason. The suit seeks damages equal to "economic difference between a starting quarterback's salary and a back-up quarterback salary," which it claims to be "at least $5,000,000 and is more than likely much greater."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL QB Tyrod Taylor sues Chargers team doctor over punctured lung