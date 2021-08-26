Ex-Chargers LB Denzel Perryman traded to division rival

After spending the past six seasons with the Chargers, linebacker Denzel Perryman signed with the Panthers earlier this offseason.

However, that marriage was short-lived after Perryman now has a new team that he will be playing for, which happens to be one of Los Angeles’ division rivals.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday evening, Perryman is being traded to the Raiders.

Perryman will be joining former Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and cornerback Casey Hayward.

In each season since being drafted by the Bolts back in 2015, Perryman dealt with some sort of injury, which forced him to miss a total of 27 games.

When he was on the field, Perryman supplied the team with a relentless run defender, who steadily showed growth in coverage.

Perryman finished his career in the blue and gold with 250 solo tackles, 26 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight quarterback hits, three interceptions and six pass breakups.