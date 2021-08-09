Ex-Celtics star Isaiah Thomas scores 81 points at Pro-Am

WATCH: Isaiah Thomas explodes for 81 points at Pro-Am originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What's Isaiah Thomas doing as he eyes an NBA comeback? Oh, just getting buckets.

The former Boston Celtics star and current free agent dropped a ridiculous 81 points Sunday while playing in "The Crawsover," a Seattle-based Pro-Am league run by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford.

Thomas had 40 points by halftime and continued to make it rain until he hit 81, which in the NBA would have tied him with late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who torched the Toronto Raptors for 81 points in 2006.

Here's the best play from Thomas' scoring binge:

And here are full highlights from his epic performance, which he fittingly pulled off in a pair of Kobes.

A Seattle area native, Thomas had plenty of love for his hometown after Sunday's outburst. (Warning: tweet contains some NSFW language.)

Story continues

Had fun at the best pro am in the world!!! Appreciate the city for coming out and showing so much love!!!! That shit hit different when it’s in your back yard!!!! SLOW GRIND https://t.co/1H0SLuBB8F — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 9, 2021

Thomas became a star with the Celtics, earning two All-Star nods and averaging 28.9 points per game in 2016-17 while becoming a fan favorite for his on-court passion and ability to deliver in the clutch.

His NBA fortunes have turned since Boston traded him in 2017, though: The 32-year-old has played for five teams over the last four seasons while battling several injuries.

The Celtics were reported to have interest in signing Thomas this offseason, and C's fans may point to Sunday's showing as evidence he can still contribute. But while there are some legitimate players in this Pro-Am league, it's a far cry from NBA competition -- especially on the defensive end.

If Boston can land point guard Dennis Schroder in free agency, then it seems unlikely the team would add Thomas as well. Celtics fans would love to see "The Little Guy" back at TD Garden, though, and maybe he'll return in a visitor's jersey if another NBA team takes a chance on him.