Ex-Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker has heartfelt response to Kemba Waker's shoutout

Ex-Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker has heartfelt response to Kemba's shoutout

Brad Wanamaker is no longer a member of the Celtics, but he still has plenty of fans in Boston, and that includes Kemba Walker.

Walker spoke very highly of Wanamaker during his Wednesday video press conference, saying he enjoyed playing with the veteran point guard and really valued him as a teammate.

Wanamaker saw Walker's comments and had a heartfelt response on Twitter:

My guy!!! Loved going to war with him https://t.co/noSQAB9gRs — Brad Wanamaker (@phillybul_22) December 2, 2020

Them convos are def at the top, nothing like having a real solid person you can talk and lean on and they always keep it 💯 https://t.co/69ufI1EFpR — Brad Wanamaker (@phillybul_22) December 2, 2020

Wanamaker signed a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors in NBA free agency last month.

He spent the last two seasons as the backup point guard in Boston. Wanamaker averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 assists in 19.3 minutes per game for Boston during the 2019-20 campaign. He also led the league with a 92.6 free throw percentage.

The Celtics will fill Wanamaker's backup point guard role with Jeff Teague, who signed with Boston as a free agent on a reported one-year deal. Teague has scored 10 or more points per game in nine consecutive seasons.