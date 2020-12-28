Ex-Celtics Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier lead Hornets to win over Nets

Hayward, Rozier lead Hornets to victory over Brooklyn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and the Charlotte Hornets did on Sunday what the Boston Celtics failed to do on Christmas Day.

They handed the Brooklyn Nets their first loss of the season, edging out Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's squad 106-104. Ex-Celtics Hayward and Rozier led the Hornets with 28 and 19 points respectively in their first victory of the campaign.

The highlight of the night? That came courtesy of Rozier, who threw one down on Durant in the third quarter. Yes, you read that correctly.

Watch below:

It's been a solid start to the season for both of the former Celtics. Rozier dropped 42 points in the Hornets' season opener and Hayward added 28 in his debut with Charlotte.

Next up is a meeting with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.