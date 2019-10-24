As the Boston Celtics opened their season vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, Terry Rozier made his debut for the Charlotte Hornets against the Chicago Bulls.

It did not go well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former C's guard, who signed a three year, $58 million contract to replace Kemba Walker in Charlotte, went 2-for-10 from the field (7 points) in 30 minutes and was benched in favor of Devonte Graham.

Graham fared much better than Rozier, going 7-for-9 (6-for-7 from 3-point range) and racking up 23 points with eight assists.

Making matters even worse for Rozier was his airball on a stepback 3-point attempt in the second quarter:

Terry Rozier Stepback Airball 3 pic.twitter.com/m6XUiKS8a4 — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) October 23, 2019

Not ideal.

Despite Rozier's struggles, the Hornets went on to defeat the Bulls by a score of 126-125. "Scary Terry" will look to bounce back from his rough first impression with a better showing on Friday when Charlotte takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Ex-Celtic Terry Rozier struggles in Hornets debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston