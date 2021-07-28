Ex-Celtic Jeff Teague reacts to Bucks' 2021 championship victory

Ex-Celtic Teague drops perfect line about winning title with Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jeff Teague is an NBA champion, and a self-aware one at that.

The veteran point guard began the 2020-21 season with the Celtics but was dealt to the Orlando Magic at the March 25 NBA trade deadline in a move that brought Evan Fournier to Boston.

After the Magic waived him two days later, Teague landed on the Milwaukee Bucks -- who of course went on to win their second NBA title in franchise history.

So, how did Teague feel about earning himself a ring despite averaging just 6.6 points in 21 regular-season games for the Bucks and playing a total of 119 minutes during Milwaukee's playoff run?

This just about sums it up:

"Just got an 'A' on the group project!!"



NBA Finals Game 6 All-Access is NOW PLAYING at https://t.co/892C0h9ws5 pic.twitter.com/Ye4TkCpYZA — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 27, 2021

"I just got an 'A' on the group project," Teague said gleefully after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch their title. "I feel great. I feel phenomenal."

Brian Scalabrine knows how you feel, Jeff.

Teague was a bit underwhelming during his Boston stint, averaging just 6.9 points in 34 games played as rookie Payton Pritchard emerged as the better backup point guard to Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker.

The 33-year-old had his moments, though: He dropped 26 points in Boston's March 22 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and stepped up with 11 points off the bench for Milwaukee in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday still carried the load for the Bucks in the postseason -- and Teague has more rings than Chris Paul as a result.