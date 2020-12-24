How ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward fared in his Hornets debut

How Gordon Hayward fared in his Hornets debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The first game of Gordon Hayward's post-Boston Celtics career is in the books.

Hayward made his Charlotte Hornets debut on Wednesday night vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he played pretty well. The ex-C's forward finished with 28 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes.

It wasn't enough, however, as Charlotte went on to lose their season opener by a score of 121-114.

Watch Hayward drill his first 3 with the Hornets below:

As impressive as Hayward looked, it was another former Celtic lighting up the box score for the Hornets. Terry Rozier exploded for 42 points in the losing effort.

Next up for Hayward, Rozier and the Hornets is a Saturday night meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET.