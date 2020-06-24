Ex-Celtic Avery Bradley explains why he's not playing in NBA restart

Avery Bradley is doing more than just expressing concerns about the NBA's 22-team season restart. He's taking action.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard has told the team he won't participate in the resumed season in Orlando, Fla., later this month, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bradley cited a desire to remain with his family, which includes his wife and three children. Bradley's 6-year-old son, Liam, has a history of "struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses," per Wojnarowski, putting him at greater risk should he contract COVID-19.

"As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family," Bradley told Wojnarowski. "And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk."

Bradley's loss is a big one Lakers as they eye an NBA title in this shortened season. The former Boston Celtics guard was averaging 8.6 points per game when the season paused in March and is an elite defender who can stifle some of the league's best guards.

The health and safety of Bradley and his family are far more important, however. The 29-year-old isn't alone in opting out of the "bubble," either, as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans reportedly will sit out, as well.

Bradley also has been outspoken about how players can best use their platforms to push for racial equality in America, and the veteran guard plans to continue that work this summer.

"As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities," Bradley added.

The Lakers can sign a replacement player to fill Bradley's role, and free agent J.R. Smith is "a leading candidate" to team up with old friend LeBron James in L.A., per Wojnarowski.

