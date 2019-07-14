Ex-Celtic Al Horford all smiles in 76ers uniform: 'It feels right'

It's going to take a while for Celtics fans to get used to the odd sight of Al Horford in a 76ers uniform.

As for how Horford feels about the switch from green-and-white to blue-and-white, the ex-C's big man seems more than comfortable. Just a few days after debuting Horford in the new uni, the Sixers tweeted out a video smiling ear to ear in the new colors.

"It feels right," Horford says.

Ouch. That one hurts to watch.

On the bright side, Horford admitted choosing Philadelphia over Boston wasn't an easy decision and penned a classy farewell note for Celtics fans. But that won't make it any easier for them to see him play on the opposing side for their Eastern Conference rivals four times a year.

