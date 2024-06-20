Ex-Cavs lead upset of ONSL bullies

Jun. 20—Fueled by the presence of several members of the NJCAA Division II national runner-up Brunswick Community College, the Brunswick Surfin' Turfs have been kicking around the Old North State League this summer. Coming into Tuesday night's home game on BCC's home park, the Surfin' Turfs had just lost one game to an ONSL foe all season—and then avenged it a night later.

The Sanford Spinners knew first-hand how strong this team was. They had twice ridden BCC's bus up to Tramway Park and handed Sanford a defeat. It was time for a new plan if the Spinners wanted to have any success against the Surfin' Turfs.

So when they rode down to Founders Field in Bolivia, NC for Tuesday's third meeting, the Spinners approached the game with a more Cavalier attitude.

Sanford head coach Jeremy Palme installed former Southern Lee standout Pierce Bouwman into the shortstop slot and No. 3 hole in the lineup, and then put his former Cavalier teammate Ashton Donathan behind the plate and at No. 5 in the order. The combination paid immediate dividends when Donathan singled in Bouwman with the game's first run in the opening inning. It paid off in a huge way an inning later, when Bouwman hit a grand slam to give the visitors a 5-0 lead. From there, the Spinners cruised to the 7-4 victory.

The win evened Sanford's overall record, as the team went to 5-5 overall and 3-5 in Southeastern Division play with the victory. The Spinners have won two in a row since ending a five-game skid that included two defeats to the Surfin' Turfs. Brunswick fell to 12-3-1 overall but still leads the division with a 7-2 mark, two wins up on the Sandhills Bogeys.

Bouwman's slam came on a first-pitch swing with two out in the top of the second inning. Facing Brunswick pitcher Cam Jernigan, he drove the ball over the left-field fence to make the score 5-0 in Sanford's favor. The inning had begun with a Coleman McGinnis single, followed by a walk to Will Newton. Jernigan whiffed the next two men after starting both with a first-pitch strike. Bouwman wasn't waiting to get behind in the count, attacking the first pitch and hitting it hard out to left.

In the first inning, Bouwman had fought back from an 0-2 count to earn a walk. After a free pass to Logan Reddemann moved him up a base, Donathan came up and fought off four would-be third strikes with the count 2-2, then lined a shot into left field to drive in his former and now teammate with the game's first run.

The five early runs were enough to get the Spinners a victory, but they added two insurance runs later on. In the fourth, Newton led off with a double and Cade Martinez lined a single into center with one out, making the score 6-0 at that point. The Surfin' Turfs got on the board in thelr half of the inning, but the Spinners made it 7-1 in the fifth after Newton had a two-out single and Drew Berenyi smashed a line double into left field.

Brunswick buckled down after that and the Spinners wouldn't score again, but Sanford pitchers Ethan Levy, Eddie Thompson, Bobby Osburn and Nate Galloway held down the fort. The Surfin' Turfs got single runs in fifth, sixth, and eighth innings, but that left them three short.

Two big defensive plays helped the Spinners keep them at bay. In the seventh, with one on and one out, Bouwman started a double play with Reddemann making the pivot at second and tossing to Aaron Kimbel at first to end the inning. In the eighth, the Surfin' Turfs had one run in and the tying run at the plate when Brandon Bannerman singled to left. Christian Grino came up throwing and a runner from second challenged his arm. Donathan caught the ball and tagged the runner out to end the inning.

Galloway set the Turfs down 1-2-3 in the ninth to end it.

The Spinners outhit their hosts 11-6 and played error-free baseball. Grino, McGinnis and Newton each had two hits. Bouwman, a rising sophomore seeking a new college team, went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and four RBI. He, Grino, Newton and Reddemann all reached three times.

Levy earned the win on the mound, tossing 4 2/3 innings with three hits allowed, three strikeouts, and two runs, only one of them earned. The Catawba Valley CC veteran is a rising junior also seeking a team to complete his college career.