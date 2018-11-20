Ex-Cavs GM changes his mind on Kevin Durant's future with Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

David Griffin knows a thing or two about drama. When you're the general manager for a team that employs LeBron James, you find yourself dealing with some turmoil year round.

Griffin -- who now resides in Sonoma -- keeps tabs on the Warriors and has unique insight into crisis management. And on the inaugural episode of The Haberstroh Show podcast, Griffin spoke about the Draymond Green-Kevin Durant situation in Golden State.

"I really believed coming into the year that it was a foregone conclusion that he was gonna stay," the former Cavaliers GM said about Durant's pending free agency. "And a lot of this was just window dressing to cover up the fact that when he went there, he knew he couldn't get full max until his third year.

"And now clearly I don't believe that. And I think if you're the Warriors -- you won 73 games without this dude. And there's a (group) of guys in that locker room that have been together -- they're the nucleus for an exisiting period of time.

"Livingston, Iguodala, Klay, Draymond, Steph -- those five guys were there prior to KD, and they're still gonna be damn good without KD, and I think they all know that. What they can't do is win without Draymond or Steph."

The current perception is that Durant will sign elsewhere when he becomes a free agent in July. Obviously, Golden State hopes to re-sign the two-time NBA Finals MVP to a long-term extension, but Durant has given no indication that he wants to remain in the Bay Area for many years to come.

"I think they're going to do what they need to do to support KD," Griffin added. "But I also think organizationally -- if you're that good and you run yourselves that well, in this city, you win that many championships -- if there's something else that KD is looking for, good on you, man, I hope you find it because we're not changing for you.

"We're about the right things already, and if that doesn't speak to you, tough break."

