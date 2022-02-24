Ex-Cat Randall Cobb talks about friendship with Aaron Rodgers and his future in Green Bay

Randall Cobb doesn’t know where, or if, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022. The former University of Kentucky standout would like to be in Green Bay himself, though, it sounds like.

Cobb, who’s spent most of his 11-year NFL career with the Packers, addressed members of the Kentucky media Thursday morning as part of a virtual ceremony announcing his June 23 induction into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame. Early in the ceremony, host Rob Bromley asked Cobb about Rodgers’ future, currently the No. 1 topic of conversation in NFL circles. Cobb joked that he wasn’t expecting to be hit with hard-hitting questions on the Zoom call — “You’re looking to break some internet news” — before transitioning into discussion of his own professional future.

He said his own goal has always been to play 12 years in the league. Cobb just finished his 11th season, and ninth with the Packers. It’s possible that he’ll re-evaluate that career deadline, he said, but he and his wife, Aiyda, have two young sons with whom he’d like to spend more time.

Cobb is signed with Green Bay through the 2022 season, but whether he’s on its roster is largely up to the Packers. Cobb last season made just 28 receptions, the fewest since his rookie season in 2011, but he had five touchdowns, his most since 2015. He also posted the fourth-highest catch percentage of his career.

Randall Cobb gives the Packers the lead!!#BBN pic.twitter.com/rQdM2MWkWG — KY Clips (@KY__Clips) October 3, 2021

Cobb is a close friend of Rodgers: the two are frequently seen together at the Kentucky Derby in May, and Cobb’s family was recently given special distinction in an Instagram post by Rodgers expressing gratitude. Later on the Zoom call, Cobb said that relationship won’t determine his own future.

Story continues

“I’m my own person,” Cobb said. “ ... I owe my whole career to him. Throughout my career he’s given me opportunities and placed me in positions to be able to help make plays and put our teams in position to win.”

After playing for Dallas (2019) and Houston (2020) prior to last season, Cobb’s appreciation for the Green Bay organization swelled. Given the opportunity, he’d rather spend what could be his final season with the Packers than elsewhere.

“Sometimes you take things for granted and you’re reminded, and sometimes it’s too late,” Cobb said. “I thought that ship had sailed and I would never have the opportunity to put the green and gold on again. But being able to be back there this past year, it was a reminder for me of what makes that place so special. I’m thankful to be there.

“I got another year on my contract, and we’ll see what happens. There’s just a business side to it and there’s a lot of things that can happen. You just have to see how it plays out and how all the pieces fall into place, and make the most of whatever the situation may be.”

See all 80 Kentuckians who received votes for 2021 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, actress Shailene Woodley arrive at Kentucky Derby