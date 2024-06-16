Ex Canada Women’s International Praises “Fantastic” Inter Milan Star: ‘He Has An Incredible Story’

Ex Canada Women’s International Praises “Fantastic” Inter Milan Star: ‘He Has An Incredible Story’

Former Canada women’s international Kaylyn Kyle feels that Inter Milan’s Tajon Buchanan has “an incredible story.”

Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, via FCInter1908, Kyle was full of praise for the “fantastic” 25-year-old Canadian international.

Buchanan is the first Canadian player to have ever played in Serie A.

The versatile wingback joined Inter from Club Brugge during the January transfer window of this year.

This was the marquee transfer to cap off several years of growth for Buchanan.

The Canadian had first made the move to Brugge in 2021. There, he established himself as a player capable of playing at a Champions League level.

And meanwhile, Buchanan has also shone for the Canadian national team.

The Inter wingback has been a key player for his national team qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. He will likely play a big role at the Copa America this summer as well.

Kaylyn Kyle Full Of Praise For Inter Milan’s Tajon Buchanan

Buchanan has yet to really cement a place for himself at Inter. He has yet to start for the Nerazzurri in his first season at the club.

But next campaign, the Canadian will certainly fight to have more of a role on the flanks for Inter.

Former Canadian women’s international Kyle said of Buchanan that “He’s a fantastic footballer.”

“But he’s an even better person off the pitch,” she continued.

“He has an incredible story,” Kyle said.

“He’s a hard worker. He loves the sport sincerely.”

“And I love seeing players leave their comfort zone,” Kyle continued.

“There was a team here that wanted him. Other teams could have given him the chance to stay where he was in Belgium.”

“But he was oriented towards testing himself in one of the best leagues and at one of the best teams in the world.”

“Because playing at Inter,” Kyle continued. “There’s a lot of pressure in Milan!”

“When you don’t do well you feel the pressure,” she said.

Kyle said of Buchanan that “He’s shy. He’s not extroverted.”

“He’s not a guy who likes to go out and party.”

She noted that “He’s more the type who likes to work out, take care of his body, and go home and watch football on television.”

“In short, seeing someone like him blossom is truly great to see.”