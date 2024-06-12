Ex-Bundesliga Star Sees Man Utd As Favourites For Bayern Munich Man

Former Bundesliga star Jan Aage Fjortoft has tipped Manchester United as the favourites to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

De Ligt is one of the players Bayern Munich are prepared to sell this summer to rejig their squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United were previously interested in signing the centre-back before he went to Bayern Munich a few years ago.

It is unclear whether they are looking to sign the former Ajax defender with the club now operating under a new structure built by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, ex-Bundesliga striker Fjortoft feels with Erik ten Hag staying at Manchester United, they would be the favourites to sign De Ligt if they want to sign the Dutch defender this summer.

The former striker also believes Chelsea could also be in the race to sign the Bayern Munich centre-back.

Fjortoft took to X and wrote: “If Bayern get the right price he is on his way.

“After Ten Hag staying and Manchester United looking for a centre half, I will think they could be favourites to get the Dutch- player.

“Chelsea being the outsider.”

Manchester United are looking at Jarrad Branthwaite as their top defensive target for the summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether De Ligt becomes a target if Everton do not agree to compromise on their high asking price for Branthwaite.