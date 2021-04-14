Ex-Bruins star Milan Lucic celebrates 1000th NHL game with vintage fight

Ex-Bruins star Lucic celebrates 1000th NHL game with vintage fight originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Milan Lucic celebrated an impressive milestone Tuesday night when he played in his 1,000th career NHL game.

Lucic is in his 14th season and second with the Calgary Flames. He began his career with the Boston Bruins, who selected him in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft. Lucic won a Stanley Cup with the B's in 2011 before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015.

The veteran left winger has played a physical, power forward-type of hockey his entire career, and that style was on full display during his 1,000th game.

Lucic came a goal shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick. He picked up an assist and fought Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Sabourin. Lucic was the clear winner in the bout.

Check out the tussle in the video below:

This was Lucic's fourth fight of the season, eighth in two seasons with the Flames and 78th of his career.

Lucic isn't the same goal-scoring threat that he was with the Bruins, but he's still one of the toughest players and most skilled fighters in the league.