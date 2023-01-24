Ex-Bruins star Milan Lucic throws haymakers in epic fight vs. Mathieu Olivier originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is 34 years old, but he's still one of the best fighters in the NHL.

The latest example came Monday night when Lucic squared off with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier. It was a short but very entertaining fight as both players landed some huge punches.

Check out the spirited bout in the video below:

That was an old school fight right there.

It was also Lucic's second fight of the season and second in the past week.

Lucic is not the same offensive player he used to be. The former Boston Bruins star has tallied just 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 45 games for the Flames this season.

But when it comes to toughness, fighting and players who will always stick up for their teammates, Lucic still ranks among the league's best.