Ex-Broncos WR Wes Welker unhappy with NFL’s ‘bush league’ treatment of retired players

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker is unhappy with the NFL’s treatment of retired players seeking medical assistance.

Welker recently applied for line-of-duty disability from the NFL and the league wrote a letter back to the ex-receiver informing him that “there were no records reflecting that the surgeries were performed as a result of injuries sustained while playing in the NFL.”

The league asked Welker to provide records proving the surgeries were related to NFL injuries, but it’s clear that he wasn’t happy with that request.

“@NFL I don’t have the time or patience for this,” Welker wrote on his Twitter page. “Been an employee of the NFL for 18 years and still going. This is bush league stuff!”

⁦@NFL⁩ I don’t have the time or patience for this. Been an employee of the NFL for 18 years and still going. This is bush league stuff! pic.twitter.com/kcOfuSStx3 — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) August 27, 2022

Welker, 41, played for five teams during a 12-year career in the NFL, including a two-year stint with the Broncos from 2013-2014. He now serves as a wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire