Ex-Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler visits Colts

Signs seem to indicate that KJ Hamler won’t reunite with the Denver Broncos this season.

The Broncos brought in five players for tryouts on Tuesday — including three wide receivers — and KJ Hamler was not among them.

That’s a notable development because Hamler had a free agent visit with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Hamler visiting a team seemingly indicates that he is healthy and ready to play again.

The Broncos waived Hamler with a non-football illness designation on July 31 after he was diagnosed with pericarditis, a heart irritation. At the time, coach Sean Payton said Hamler would need about a month to treat it and then “another couple of weeks” to get back into football shape.

We are now going on a month and two weeks since the cut and Hamler made his first visit with the Colts. The fact that Denver did not immediately re-sign him (especially with Jerry Jeudy nursing a hamstring injury) seems to suggest that Hamler won’t be returning to the Broncos.

The 24-year-old receiver hauled in 42 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons in Denver. Hamler was sidelined with various injuries for 27 of the Broncos’ 50 games from 2020-2022.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire