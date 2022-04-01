Ex-Broncos TE Noah Fant says his role on offense was ‘a little frustrating’

Two weeks after being traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks, tight end Noah Fant went on 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday for an interview with Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye.

Stokley indicated that he believes Fant was misused in Denver, with the Broncos not taking advantage of his downfield abilities. The 24-year-old tight end agreed.

“Yeah, I mean, I agree, man,” Fant said. “I feel like when I came into the league, that’s what I was drafted to do, right? Get down the field, make those explosive plays, and kind of be that pass catching tight end. And over my time in Denver, I felt like that narrative kind of got muddled down a little bit.

“It was more of a focus of me catching flat balls or whatever it may be, and then trying to be a shifty guy and elusive guy and try to break as many tackles possible to get my yards. I view myself as a downfield threat, getting open space, then I can make things happen. It was a little frustrating being used in the short field.”

Fant was selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Iowa. He never quite lived up to his first-round draft status, averaging 57 catches, 635 yards and 3.3 touchdowns per season in Denver.

Fant will now get a fresh start in Seattle. He was one of three players traded to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade, joining quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Hat tip to Seahawks Wire.

