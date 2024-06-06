Ex-Broncos star Chris Harris Jr. says he would end retirement to play with Chiefs

Former Kansas star Chris Harris Jr. announced his retirement earlier this spring after 12 seasons in the NFL, and he gave a nod to Broncos fans.

“Broncos Country ... was definitely an amazing place to play, to have my career there, play nine years and y’all have been so good to me and my family,” Harris said, per CBS News. “I just want to thank y’all for all your support, especially in the community. Things that we do in the community, we still there, we still doing a lot of things, but you continue to support. So, I just want to thank you for that.”

Broncos fans probably loved Harris’ sentiment, but they may not like hearing what Harris had to say earlier this week.

While on “Up & Adams,” Harris was asked if he would consider ending his retirement to join a team. One that appeals to Harris is the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

“Definitely I could go play with the Eagles. You know, they already have a veteran secondary. I know (former Denver coach Vic) Fangio’s system. I can learn it really fast if he’s added anything new and then you know I’m a veteran corner so I definitely think I could go out there and fit with those guys,” Harris said. “Also. if they need some nickel work, go on there and play some nickel work, but I think that would be a good fit.

“Chiefs, of course, you know them already having all the pieces, just going in there and, you know, being that last piece in the back end. I definitely think that I can help there. So, you know, it’s definitely some places that definitely could use a veteran presence.”

Harris went on to mention the Houston Texans, too.

“I know I can still cover these tight ends,” added Harris, a four-time Pro Bowl player. “If I got that call, you know, I might have to pull out of retirement for sure.”

Adams told Harris the Chiefs should be the one team he wouldn’t talk about joining because of his long tenure with Denver.

“Hey, I’m just saying what team would fit the better at this time, that’s in a win right now (mode),” Harris said. “You know, my Broncos now give us like four years when (rookie quarterback) Bo Nix is ready, then it would have been perfect timing.”

Playing at KU

Harris, who turns 35 later this month, was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team despite not being drafted out of Kansas.

“At our time in Kansas, you know, we were pretty much rock bottom after we won the Orange Bowl and the Insight Bowl,” Harris said. “But I played against a lot of these guys in college, being in the Big 12, facing all these quarterbacks and receivers. It really prepared me for the next level because I’ve already seen the Jeremy Maclin, Chase Daniels, Dez Bryant, Jordy Nelson. I already played these guys in college, but you know, I kind of got lost in that shuffle being at Kansas.”

Harris was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 championship squad, and he was teammates with another former Jayhawk defensive back: Aqib Talib.

Adams asked about Talib’s influence on Harris career.

“Aqib, that’s my big brother,” Harris said. “I’ll never forget going into Kansas, 17 years old. I’ll never forget trying to get in the club, trying to get into a party. I’m young. Aqib is like, ‘Let my youngin’ in.’ That’s just who Aqib is, man. He always took care of me in college all the way up until even when I got into the league, just being that big brother, giving me confidence, also teaching me a lot of the game. So that’s one of my big brothers. I’ll always love Aqib.”

Here is the full interview.