Ex-Broncos safety criticized fans for leaving Thursday’s game early. Many clapped back

Thursday night would have been a great day for the Major League Baseball playoffs to begin, because sports fans were itching to watch any game other than the “Thursday Night Football” contest.

The Colts prevailed 12-9 in overtime over the Broncos in Denver, and the best part of the broadcast was Al Michaels’ barely suppressing his own boredom with the game. At one point he said it was more like a “fifth regional (game) on CBS on Sunday.”

Many Broncos fans didn’t stick it out to the bitter end, that includes those at Empower Field at Mile High. This was an amazing site as regulation was ending.

Broncos fans are leaving before overtime begins. YIKES. pic.twitter.com/0pnhvhUr2Z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2022

That sight didn’t make former Broncos safety T.J. Ward happy. Ward, who played for Denver from 2014-16, tweeted: “I cant believe the fans are bailing. That ain’t it. #BroncosCountry . Regardless”

But fans let Ward, who also played for the Browns and Buccaneers in an eight-year NFL career, know they’re upset with the Broncos, who have a 2-3 record.

Here is what those fans were saying.

I'm so sick of fans getting The Guilt Trip. This is what passion looks like, when you're passionate about something and fully vested by choice. Not because you've been paid as a player by several clubs. Where does your loyalties lie? the highest bidder? — G. Spencer (@SpencerGunnar) October 7, 2022

Dude. We’re not bailing. This is tough to watch — Adrian (@papabuwuz) October 7, 2022

How could you blame them? This horrible of play this season, 7 yrs of crap, a over paid 245 mil QB who can’t make a simple pass to the end zone?! I mean come on man — Josh (@jiac2133) October 7, 2022

Says the millionaire. It's our money we spend on tickets, we can leave if the product is unsatisfactory. — Matt (@MattofLA23) October 7, 2022

if anything the players are bailing on us — J (@JadenAFC) October 7, 2022

You’ve clearly never paid attention to the stands when you were on the field. That game didn’t deserve a full stadium. Amateur football at best. — Angie (@sapphireangie) October 7, 2022

It’s their money. They pay to see a product. They can do what they want https://t.co/JIzmVZ44py — IM (@dutchmahan) October 7, 2022

Amateur HC. Washed up QB. Bad offence. Yeah, think fans can do what they want considering they’re paying for game tix and buy merchandise — T Baines (@TBaineMaine) October 7, 2022

Hard to watch. People have work and school tomorrow. Game was pathetic. Leaving seems fine since the offense didn’t show up either. — K.J. Collins (@Rajin_Kajin) October 7, 2022

Yea it is. We have work tomorrow. Maybe if the team showed up for work we would still around. 150 a ticket and 16 a beer. Screw that performance. — Shock Doc (@ShockDoc73) October 7, 2022

To be honest those fans who left are the smart ones because they didn’t have to whiteness the horrendous implosion of a loss and avoided traffic at the same time — Mackinnon be winnin (@covidcupkarens) October 7, 2022

Been a Broncos fan since 1985. Truly the least I’ve ever liked this team. Different coach every year. Different QB every year. No answers and no identity. It’s a joke of a franchise. My son was 3 when we won in 16. Garbage ever since. I genuinely feel bad for making him a fan. — Jeff (@jeffwinters7) October 7, 2022

This team deserves the walkouts. It's been 8 years since we've seen an offense that looks NFL ready. This is the worst one yet.



Unacceptable. — Stephen S. Dwyer (@SteveDwyer721) October 7, 2022

For real? You put this on the fans? We have season tickets. This is the 3rd home game where the play has been atrocious. I need to work in the AM. Staying to watch a game they should’ve finished during regulation is not my burden to bear. — Kelly Lombardo (@kellenator) October 7, 2022

Sellout streak, even through these trash seven years, and you’re gonna fault fans for being frustrated with this embarrassment?



That ain’t it. — Call me Winston. (@BigHeb7) October 7, 2022

7 years straight* — (@ABickett24) October 7, 2022