Ex-Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay to continue pro football career in the XFL

In an effort to get back on the radar of NFL teams, running back Phillip Lindsay is taking his talents to the XFL.

Lindsay has signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons, who are second in the XFL’s North division this season with a 5-2 record. Seattle currently ranks second in the league with a team average of 4.5 yards per rushing attempt this spring.

Lindsay, 28, was born and raised in Denver before playing college football with the Colorado Buffaloes. After signing with the Broncos as a college free agent in 2018, Lindsay quickly became a fan favorite in Denver.

Lindsay made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after rushing for 1,037 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. After another 1,000-yard season in 2019, Lindsay became the first undrafted running back in NFL history to start his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

After seeing his role with the Broncos reduced in 2020, Lindsay left in 2021 and he has bounced between the Texans, Dolphins and Colts over the last two years. He’ll now aim to get his career back on track in the XFL.

The Sea Dragons have three more regular-season games before the playoffs begin on April 29. If his time in the XFL goes well, Lindsay might get another opportunity in the NFL after the draft later this month.

