Ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon signs with division rival Chiefs

Former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is signing with an AFC West rival after being cut by Denver last week.

Gordon, 29, was waived by the Broncos last Monday one day after his fifth fumble of the season. He is now signing with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, NFL Network first reported Monday (via Chiefs Wire).

KC has witnessed Gordon’s production firsthand — in 11 career games against the Chiefs, Gordon has totaled 1,133 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. The veteran running back has spent his entire career in the AFC West — before signing with Denver in 2020, Gordon spent the first five years of his career with the Chargers.

Gordon will begin on the practice squad in Kansas City but he is expected to eventually get promoted to the 53-man roster after getting up to speed. He will join a crowded Chiefs backfield that already features Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones.

In Denver, the Broncos have moved forward with Latavius Murray as their new workhorse running back. Marlon Mack is currently serving as the team’s No. 2 running back and Mike Boone is eligible to return from injured reserve this week.

Gordon will get two opportunities two play against Denver later this season — on the road in Week 14 and at home in Kansas City in Week 17.

