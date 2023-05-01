Ex-Broncos RB Latavius Murray signs 1-year deal with Bills

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Murray (6-3, 230 pounds) entered the league as a sixth-round pick out of UCF with the Oakland Raiders in 2013. He spent the first three years of his career with the Raiders before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. From there, he had a two-year stint with the New Orleans Saints from 2019-2020 before joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Murray returned to the Saints in 2022 as a practice squad player and was elevated to the active roster for one game. The Broncos then signed Murray off the Saints’ practice squad to their active roster last October. Due to multiple injuries at running back, Murray ended up leading Denver’s offense with 703 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

Murray, 33, is a one-time Pro Bowler who ranks fifth among active players in career rushing yards (6,252) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (55). He is considered old for a running back, but Murray has remained productive.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire