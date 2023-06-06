Ex-Broncos RB Lance Ball arrested on charges of domestic violence, assault

Former Denver Broncos running back Lance Ball was arrested by Douglas County deputies on Monday on charges of domestic violence, assault in the second degree and criminal mischief, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office said in a press release Tuesday.

Douglas County deputies responded to a residence near Venneford Ranch Road and S. University Boulevard in Highlands Ranch for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. A neighbor reported that a victim ran over to her house, bleeding from the head. When deputies arrived, the victim told them Lance Ball, DOB 06/19/1985, started an argument when he returned from golf. Ball had allegedly been drinking while golfing. During the argument, Ball allegedly strangled the victim, broke home furnishings, removed a watch from the victim’s wrist and threw it across the backyard into a street. He also allegedly threw a cell phone, which hit the victim in the head and caused a significant wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Ball was then arrested. He will appear in court on Friday.

Ball played college football at Maryland and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 2008. After brief stints with the Rams, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, Ball joined the Broncos in 2009.

In three seasons in Denver, Ball totaled 943 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns in 41 games. He was cut by the Broncos after training camp in 2013 and has been out of the NFL since then.

