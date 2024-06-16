Ex-Broncos QB Russell Wilson feels ‘revived in every way’ after joining Steelers

On paper, the Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos pairing appeared to be a match made in football heaven. The championship-pedigree Broncos got matched with the championship-pedigree Wilson. Which should have led to championship results, right?

Well, it didn’t happen that way and 11 wins and 19 losses later, the Wilson-Broncos pairing ended after he was released this offseason. Wilson didn’t stay unemployed for long, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and true to form, Wilson dropped a few a quotables that fit his brand. Wilson stated that he feels the Steelers have revived him in every way.

“Man, I feel the fountain of youth,” Wilson said last week, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I feel revived in every way, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. I feel confident. I think at some point you have to know who you are as a player, as a man, as a competitor.

“As somebody who’s been fortunate to be able to play this game, I don’t doubt it. I trust it. I felt really good last year playing. I felt really confident in the midst of everything. And so I think right now I have all that confidence times 10.”

Perhaps it was for the best for both parties that Denver and Wilson parted ways. The Broncos could be better off without Wilson and he might be able to revive his career with a change of scenery. One thing’s for certain — Wilson’s return to Denver in Week 2 will be must-watch television.

