Ex-Broncos QB Kendall Hinton with stunning TD catch

Kendall Hinton was thrown into the worst possible situation during the 2020 COVID-19-plagued NFL season.

Saturday, the wide receiver turned quarterback turned wide receiver, was on the receiving end of a much better circumstance.

In 2020, Hinton became the Broncos’ starting quarterback for a game when the team’s QB room became ruled out because of COVID protocols.

The game was forgettable but it did land his wristband in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 preseason opener, Hinton showed it is much better to receive the ball than to try and give it to receivers.

He made a spectacular catch in the end zone for a 24-yard TD on a pass from Josh Johnson.

Hinton had 3 catches for 53 yards in the first half, including the TD reception.

