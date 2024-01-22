Ex-Broncos QB Jeff Driskel details bumpy ride in 2023 season

Being a quarterback in the NFL is a job that countless Americans would love to have, but it’s not always as glamorous as fans might think.

Jeff Driskel took to social media last week to detail the bumpy ride he had as a journeyman backup quarterback during the 2023 season.

“Year 8 in the Books,” Driskel wrote on his Twitter/X page. “Enjoyed the time with both the Cardinals and the Browns. Professional sports is the best career in the world but has its challenges to say the least. The journey is what makes it special! Here’s a quick recap of the season by some numbers:

Signed: 4

Cut: 2

Tryouts: 2

AirBnB Rented: 2

Houses Crashed at: 1

Nights Away Family: Approx 140

Nights in a Hotel: Approx 85

SMB Acquired: 1 (will get more into this later) There’s always challenges, but it was a blast. Thankful to still be able to play at the highest level

Driskel has spent time with seven NFL teams since entering the league in 2016. He played for the Denver Broncos in 2020, starting one game when the team had injuries at the position. Driskel completed 54.7% of his passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns against two interceptions in Denver.

Driskel has dressed for 24 games since 2018, starting half of them. Now entering his ninth year as a pro, Driskel is scheduled to become a free agent in March. He will turn 31 in April.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire