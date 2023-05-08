Ex-Broncos QB finds home in free agency; roster cuts on deck for Denver

Two former Denver Broncos players signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

The Niners signed quarterback Brandon Allen and tight end Troy Fumagalli, the team announced. Allen started three games for the Broncos in 2019, posting one win and two losses. He then served as a backup with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2020-2022.

Fumagalli was drafted by Denver in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Wisconsin. He started five games in 2019 but battled injuries through two different stints with the Broncos (2018-2019; 2020). He spent time with the Houston Texans in 2020 and has had brief stints with the New England Patriots and 49ers since then.

Meanwhile, back in Denver, the Broncos are yet to officially announce their expected 17 undrafted free agent signings. After the draft, Denver had room to sign 12 UDFAs, so if our signing tracker is accurate, the Broncos will have to cut five players to make room for the new UDFAs.

With rookie minicamp set to begin on Friday, Denver will likely officially announce the UDFAs and corresponding roster moves this week. The Broncos will also likely announce rookie jersey numbers this week (the club previously announced numbers for veteran additions last week).

In addition to UDFA signings, roster cuts and jersey number news, Denver is also expected to have its 2023 schedule announced later this week. Stay tuned.

