Ex-Broncos QB Chad Kelly shining in CFL, still hoping for NFL comeback

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly has had an excellent start to the 2023 Canadian Football League season with the Toronto Argonauts.

Kelly has led the Argos to a perfect 6-0 record while completing 104-of-148 passing attempts for 1,530 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions. Kelly has also rushed 20 times for 109 yards and five scores on the ground in the CFL this year.

Kelly, who was cut by the Broncos after he was arrested on suspension of criminal trespassing in October 2018, is still hoping for another chance in the NFL. He played just one snap — a kneel-down — during his brief stint in Denver.

“Getting a little taste of one snap in the NFL, it’s almost like the biggest tease of all teases, right?” Kelly said in a recent interview with ESPN. “You’re just there to kneel the ball down, not even there to actually run a play or hand it off. I definitely have just learned to take every moment for what it is and enjoy where you’re at in this present moment and understand the capabilities and things that you could endure throughout the life and just be able to approach every day like it’s your last.”

The nephew of Jim Kelly, Chad has had tryouts with multiple NFL teams since being cut by the Broncos and he had a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts before getting an opportunity in the CFL. If his impressive performances in Canada continue, perhaps the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance in the NFL down the road.

Up next for Kelly and the Argonauts is a showdown with the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:00 p.m. MT on CFL+.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire