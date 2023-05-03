Ex-Broncos QB Brett Rypien signs 1-year deal with Rams

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien is signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

The Broncos moved on from Rypien this offseason when they signed Jarrett Stidham to serve as the new backup behind Russell Wilson.

Rypien (6-2, 202 pounds) is the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien, who won a pair of Super Bowls with Washington. The younger Rypien signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after a decorated college career at Boise State.

After spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad, Rypien dressed for three games in 2020 and he was a fill-in starter in Week 4, helping Denver defeat the New York Jets 37-28 on Thursday Night Football.

Rypien then spent the 2021 season as a third-string backup before beating out Josh Johnson for the QB2 job in 2022. Rypien started two games as an injury fill-in last year, going 1-1 in those contests.

Rypien has completed 61.5% of his passes for 778 yards with four touchdowns against eight interceptions in eight games (three starts) with the Broncos over the last three years. The 26-year-old quarterback will now compete with Rams rookie Stetson Bennett for L.A.’s backup QB job.

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos' free agent signees pick jersey numbers 11 free agents Broncos should consider signing Ex-Broncos find new homes in free agency; Denver restructures TE contract Broncos expected to sign NCAA's all-time leading rusher as UDFA Drew Sanders' fall in NFL draft might be explained by his position

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire