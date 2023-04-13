Ex-Broncos OT Russell Okung had an amazing post-football transformation

As someone who has lost over 100 pounds, I know losing weight is hard and takes consistency and effort over time. Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Russell Okung knows all about it, showcasing his weight loss for the world to see on Twitter earlier this week.

Okung spent 11 seasons in the NFL from 2010-2020, including one year with the Broncos in 2016. Okung achieved some notoriety as a member of the Seattle Seahawks during the early part of the Russell Wilson era. There, alongside their famous defense, “The Legion of Boom,” Okung racked up a Pro Bowl nod and a Super Bowl title during the 2013 NFL season. Okung would also earn an additional Pro Bowl nod in 2017 while with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before joining the Chargers, Okung started all 16 games for the Broncos in 2016. He was listed at 310 pounds on Denver’s roster that season.

Okung made headlines in 2020 when he became the first NFL player to have part of his salary paid in Bitcoin while playing for the Carolina Panthers. That ended up being his final year in the NFL and he has apparently worked hard to get in fantastic shape since retiring.

Former Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin also shared photos of a similar body transformation after he retired from the NFL.

