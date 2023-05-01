Ex-Broncos OT Billy Turner signs 1-year deal with Jets

Beginning Monday afternoon, free agent signings will not impact a team’s compensatory draft picks for the 2024 offseason, so we might see a few veteran free agents snatched up in the coming days.

A recent example is former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner, who agreed to a one-year deal worth up $3.15 million with the New York Jets on Monday. The minimum salary for a player with nine years of experience like Turner is $1.165 million, so he got a decent deal if he can reach the incentives.

Turner was healthy for eight games last season and started seven times for the Broncos. He was penalized once and allowed a half-sack in those contests, according to STATS LLC. He was a reliable player when healthy in Denver and offered positional flexibility as a swing guard/tackle, but he battled various injuries during his two different stints with the Broncos.

Turner will now join the fifth team of his career after previously spending time with the Miami Dolphins (2014-2016), Baltimore Ravens (2016), Broncos (2016-2018; 2022) and Green Bay Packers (2019-2021).

Turner will reunite with Nathaniel Hackett, now an offensive coordinator in New York, after having played under him in Green Bay and Denver.

Elsewhere on the free agent front, another in-house free agent, backup swing tackle Cam Fleming, remains unsigned.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire