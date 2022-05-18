Ex-Broncos OLB Von Miller is selling his Colorado home

It finally happened. For many Denver Broncos fans, it is the end of an era. It’s hard to believe. Von Miller is leaving Colorado. For a cool $4.125 million, you can own the former linebacker’s Colorado estate.

Before a trade to the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of the 2021 season, Miller was the face of the Broncos. Over 100 sacks, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl MVP later, Miller was a mainstay in the Colorado community. As an example, Miller’s groundbreaking charity, Von’s Vision Foundation continues to help Colorado children get affordable glasses.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, Miller went on to sign with the Buffalo Bills with a six-year, $120 million deal.

Miller’s 17,148 square foot, 4.28-acre fortress of a home in Foxfield, Colorado is a sight to behold. In the home, there are four full baths, 11 partial bathrooms and nine bedrooms.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous features, which includes a massive basement bar and a 1,500-square-foot closet.

We’ll miss you, Von. It has been a hell of a ride.