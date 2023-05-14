Ex-Broncos OLB Shane Ray signs with Bills

A former Denver Broncos first-round draft pick is getting another chance in the NFL after three years out of the league.

Shane Ray, who was picked by the Broncos 23rd overall out of Missouri in the 2015 NFL draft, has signed with the Buffalo Bills after trying out for the team at their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Ray served as a rotational pass rusher to begin his career behind Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware. Ray later struggled to win a spot over Shaq Barrett following Ware’s retirement and the Broncos ultimately decided to let his rookie contract expire following the 2018 season.

It seems safe to assume that Miller put in a good word for Ray given that they share an agent and work out together during the offseason. They will now reunite in Buffalo.

Ray totaled 94 tackles, 33 quarterback hits and 14 sacks in 49 games (15 starts) in Denver. He then joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 but failed to make their 53-man roster. After two seasons out of football, Ray signed with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts in 2021.

Ray spent the last two years in the CFL, totaling six sacks in 13 games last year. He’ll now get another chance in the NFL. Ray’s last regular-season appearance in the NFL was on Dec. 9, 2018.

