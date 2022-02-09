Ex-Broncos OLB Shane Ray worked out for Chiefs last week

Former Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs last Friday, according to Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

Ray (6-3, 255 pounds) was born and raised in Kansas City before going on to play college football at Missouri. He was drafted by the Broncos with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Ray began his professional career as a rotational pass rusher behind Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware. He started in eight games in 2016, recording 48 tackles and eight sacks. Besides that 2016 season, Ray’s time in Denver was underwhelming.

Injuries played a part in Ray failing to live up to his first-round draft status, as he missed 15 games in four years with the Broncos and he only started 15 of the 49 games he did play in. Denver opted not to re-sign Ray when he became a free agent in 2019.

Ray then signed with the Baltimore Ravens but failed to make their 53-man roster. After two years out of football, Ray played one season in Canada with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. He’s now attempting to return to the NFL and got a tryout with hometown team.

At the time of this writing, the Chiefs have not signed him.

