Ex-Broncos OL Dalton Risner among best NFL free agents still unsigned

NFL free agency clearly has not gone the way guard Dalton Risner hoped it would.

The former Denver Broncos guard remains a free agent as the NFL’s offseason calendar flips to June — we’re now approaching three months since the league’s free agency signing period began in mid-March.

Risner was recently included on Touchdown Wire’s list of the best NFL free agents still available.

Risner and his agent must have overestimated the guard’s market value because he’s certainly good enough to be on a 90-man offseason roster, and even good enough to compete for a starting spot with many teams. The holdup must be money.

At some point, one side will have to give in.

Either Risner will need to take a one-year, team-friendly deal with hopes of proving himself and hitting free agency again in 2024 — or a team will need to get desperate and meet the guard’s contract demands, whatever they might be.

If he’s not signed this month, once training camp begins in July and guards start suffering injuries, Risner should see his chances of getting a deal increase. The 27-year-old veteran will undoubtedly be on somebody’s roster by Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire