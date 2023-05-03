Ex-Broncos find new homes in free agency; Denver restructures TE contract

Another member of the 2022 Denver Broncos squad has found a new home in free agency.

Two days after offensive tackle Billy Turner signed with the New York Jets and running back Latavius Murray signed with the Buffalo Bills, ex-Denver tight end Eric Tomlinson is signing with the Houston Texans, according to a report from KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson.

A more-distant former Broncos player, quarterback Trevor Siemian, inked a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday.

While ex-Denver players are finding new homes, the Broncos are preparing to welcome at least 35 players to rookie minicamp next weekend.

After rookie camp, vets will arrive for the start of organized team activities on May 23. One of the team’s new arrivals at OTAs will be tight end Adam Trautman, who was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints during the draft last week.

In order to help the trade get done, Trautman agreed to restructure his contract in Denver. Trautman was set to have a $2.743 million salary this season, which has been lowed to $1.5 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The tight end will be able to earn some of it back through incentives.

While the Broncos finalize their undrafted free agent signings, the team might also consider a few veteran in-house free agents who are still available. At the time of this writing, safety Kareem Jackson and offensive tackle Cam Fleming are among the team’s free agents who are still unsigned. Guard Dalton Risner is available as well.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire