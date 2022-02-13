Ex-Broncos HC Vic Fangio turns down multiple defensive coordinator offers, will likely take season off

Vic Fangio figures to see high demand when he looks for a defensive coordinator job, but that apparently won't be this offseason.

The former Denver Broncos head coach received multiple defensive coordinators job offers this winter, but will likely take the 2022-23 season off before returning to coaching, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio received, and decided against, multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season, per league sources. Fangio now is likely to take off this season before returning next year as the most coveted available defensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

Fangio's tenure as a head coach didn't work out, for a number of reasons, but his résumé as a defensive coordinator remains impressive.

In four years as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, Fangio's unit never ranked worse than fifth in the NFL in yards allowed per game. When he became the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator, he took a unit that ranked 30th in the NFL in yards allowed the previous year to third in his final year.

The Niners and Bears' defensive talent was certainly responsible for much of that success, but Fangio has a reputation as a defensive mastermind for the reason. The Broncos were also eighth in the NFL in yards allowed this season.