Ex-Broncos HC Vic Fangio interviews for Falcons’ DC job

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio appears poised to land a defensive coordinator job this offseason.

Fangio recently interviewed for the Carolina Panthers’ DC opening, and he followed that up by meeting with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

The Panthers and Falcons probably won’t be his only options, either.

San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is a top head coach candidate this hiring cycle. He just completed an interview with the Broncos on Thursday and hr has drawn interest from three other teams as well.

If Ryans becomes a head coach this offseason, the 49ers will have a DC opening, and Fangio has been heavily linked to that position. Fangio previously served as San Francisco’s DC from 2011-2014.

Fangio, 64, was fired by Denver after going 19-30 in three seasons as a head coach. He served as a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and now seems to be one of the NFL’s top DC candidates for 2023.

